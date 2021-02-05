Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.95. 133,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

