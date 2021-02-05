Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 226,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.