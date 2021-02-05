Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

