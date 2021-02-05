Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,210 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.37.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 281,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

