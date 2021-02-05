Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,891 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,930. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold a total of 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

