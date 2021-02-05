ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $588.98 on Friday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $589.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

