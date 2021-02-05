SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

