Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton Sells 17,200 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMED opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $210.53 million and a P/E ratio of 182.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

