Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $77.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.

