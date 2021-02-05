Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,034.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

