Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 736.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

