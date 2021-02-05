Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

