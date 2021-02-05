Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,603,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

