Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,645 shares of company stock worth $6,370,240. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

