Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.21% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $4,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

