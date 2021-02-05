Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.79 million.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $48.25 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $680.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCVL. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

