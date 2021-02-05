Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an under review rating on shares of Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. Bonhill Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.70 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.