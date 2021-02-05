Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Grows By 17.5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,665 in the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $12.41 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 214.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

