Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Increases By 16.7%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHOTF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.