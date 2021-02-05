Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Drops By 14.3%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

