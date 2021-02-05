Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expands By 11.9%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 7,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

