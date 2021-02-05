Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 16.3%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.2 days.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,251.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $746.28 and a twelve month high of $1,387.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,282.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,195.66.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

CNSWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

