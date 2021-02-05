Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declines By 13.8%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 1,229.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Educational Development worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

