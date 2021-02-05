Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Grows By 14.9%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

