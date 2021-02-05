Short Interest in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Increases By 12.4%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

