Short Interest in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Drops By 16.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $526.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

