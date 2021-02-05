Short Interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Decreases By 12.8%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 654,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PowerFleet by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of PWFL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

