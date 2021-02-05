Short Interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Drops By 12.9%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

