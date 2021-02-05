Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Drops By 15.1%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SRE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. 4,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

