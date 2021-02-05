Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 13.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

