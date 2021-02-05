Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Declines By 13.1%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

