Short Interest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Declines By 14.2%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.84.

NYSE SHW opened at $710.32 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $725.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.