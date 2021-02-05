Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Decreases By 15.2%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

