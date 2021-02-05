Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 16.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

