Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Expands By 15.5%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 4,696,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vinda International stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. Vinda International has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.95.

Vinda International Company Profile

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

