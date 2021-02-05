Short Interest in zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Rises By 14.6%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

zooplus stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLPSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

