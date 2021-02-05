Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

