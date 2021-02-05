Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

