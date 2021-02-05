Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

