Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.50.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.