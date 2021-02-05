Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

