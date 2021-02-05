Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $43,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSRR opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

