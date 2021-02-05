Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $184.55.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

