Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.70.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $144.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,490. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.