Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 2,717,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 521,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.