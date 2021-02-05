SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$16.65 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

