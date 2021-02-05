SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Cut to $15.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SILV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

