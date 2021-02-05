Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Marty Casteel Sells 76,170 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Simmons First National by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.