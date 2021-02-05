Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.11

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $84.11, with a volume of 5880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at $358,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,751 shares of company stock worth $6,080,249 over the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.