Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $237.20. 74,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The stock has a market cap of $217.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.